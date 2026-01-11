VIDEO: Zinedine Zidane's son at centre of wild AFCON brawl
Zidane's son at centre of post-match AFCON brawl
Zinedine’s son Luca was right at the centre of Algeria’s brawl, as a heated verbal exchange with Lazio midfielder Dele-Bashiru quickly came to a head in a shoving match which saw players and staff from both sides get involved in the physical altercation. Zidane was also seen arguing with Club Brugge’s Raphael Onyedika as Nigeria players came to drag Dele-Bashiru from the scene.
Algeria came through the AFCON group stage with an 100% record in matches against Sudan, Burkina Faso and Equatorial Guinea, before DR Congo were defeated 1-0 in the round of 16. But an encounter with Nigeria would prove a step too far as the Super Eagles won 2-0 thanks to goals Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams, setting up a semi-final with favourites Morocco in the process.
Watch the clip
Fans react to the brawl on social media
Fans responded in shock to the chaos on social media after the match quickly descended into disarray following the final whistle.
As relayed by The Sun, one said: “Damn, what a disgrace.”
Another claimed: “Too much frustration in this match, they let themselves get overwhelmed by their emotions.”
“Luca Zidane taking after his father there,” said another fan.
A fourth added: “Didn’t like that fight at the end there.”
- AFP
Zidane playing in Spanish second tier after forging own career path
Zidane switched nationality earlier this year, from the France of his legend father Zinedine to become an Algeria international. Making his debut in October 2025, French-born Luca was named in their squad for AFCON shortly after.
The former Real Madrid youngster won the Champions League as part of the squad under his father in the 2017/18 season, though he only ever made two first-team appearances for Los Blancos before departing permanently for Rayo Vallecano in 2020. The 27-year-old has spent the majority of his career in the Spanish Segunda División for Rayo, Eibar and current employers Granada, making 194 career appearances between the sticks in all.
While he has developed a respectable career for himself outside of the shadow of his father, Luca will no doubt feel let down by the incident at full-time as frustrations boiled over following his nation’s elimination from AFCON, which will see the shot-stopper return to his club side in Spain.