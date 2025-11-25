VIDEO: World Cup hope rekindled? England boss Thomas Tuchel pulls Jack Grealish for a chat after Everton's shock win at Man Utd

Grealish hasn't been called up by England in over a year, making the most recent of his 39 caps to date in October 2024, playing the full 90 minutes and scoring in a UEFA Nations League win over Finland. He'd earlier missed Euro 2024 after failing to make the jump from the provisional squad to the final cut, and hasn't been regularly called up since late 2023. The former Aston Villa winger previously appeared in all five of England's games at the 2022 World Cup, and featured in five out of seven at Euro 2020. He's only scored four international goals, but so has Phil Foden - in more games.

It's not particularly clear who else Tuchel would have been there to specifically watch.

Jordan Pickford had a splendid game for Everton, notably denying Joshua Zirkzee a Manchester United equaliser with a world-class save as he flew to his right, but the goalkeeper's place as England starter could hardly be any more nailed on. Despite a middling club career, he's the best goalkeeper England have had in a generation, and perhaps one of the best ever to rival Gordon Banks and Peter Shilton. Tuchel doesn't really need to watch him to know that.

Luke Shaw started for Manchester United, making all his appearances so far this season as a left-sided centre-back. Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount appeared off the bench in red. In the Everton ranks, James Tarkowski and Michael Keane have been out of the England picture for seven and five years respectively, but Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall could be another wildcard Tuchel is interested in.