VIDEO: Virgil van Dijk reveals one attribute he'd steal from Erling Haaland & the surprise Liverpool player who does 'crazy' things in training

Van Dijk has faced many great forwards during his time in England, but few have left as profound an impression as Haaland. During a rapid-fire segment with GOAL, which evolved into a revealing reflection on the Dutch defender's footballing journey, he answered questions straight and with clarity. When asked which footballer he idolised growing up, Van Dijk did not hesitate. The Dutchman’s voice warmed at the mention of Ronaldinho, the Brazilian magician who defined an entire generation of creativity. The admiration has lingered well into adulthood. Later in the conversation, when asked which retired legend he would have loved to share a pitch with, Van Dijk once again named Ronaldinho.

When pressed to name one attribute he would take from any player in world football, Van Dijk responded without pause: Haaland’s finishing. Another question asked which Liverpool player pulls off the wildest, most eye-catching moments during training sessions. Van Dijk broke into a smile and named Curtis Jones.

"He's very technical. Top player," he explained.

Asked what path he might have followed had football not worked out, Van Dijk said he would likely have pursued a role as a sporting director. Reflecting on the proudest performance of his career, Van Dijk pointed to Liverpool’s Champions League final victory over Tottenham Hotspur in 2019. The best match he has ever played in, he said, was Liverpool’s dramatic comeback win over Barcelona at Anfield. Finally, when he was asked to name a player he considers underrated, he pointed to Ryan Gravenberch.

