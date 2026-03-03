VIDEO: Vinicius Junior explodes at Allan Nyom as fierce confrontation breaks out after Real Madrid's shock defeat to Getafe
Real Madrid dropped precious points in La Liga title race
Real Madrid missed the chance to close back to within one point of Clasico foes Barcelona when suffering a narrow loss on home soil. Both teams finished the game with 10 men as late drama in stoppage-time resulted in Franco Mastantuono and Adrian Liso seeing red.
There were further flashpoints once the game was over, with players and coaching staff having to step in as Vinicius was confronted by Nyom and engaged in an angry argument with the veteran former Cameroon international defender.
Watch Vinicius clash with Getafe defender Nyom
Why Nyom felt the need to goad Real rival Vinicius
Vinicius and Nyom have history in the 2025-26 campaign, following another heated clash between geographical neighbours at Estadio Coliseum on October 19. That fixture saw Nyom sent off within 38 seconds of being introduced as a 77th-minute substitute - with that change being made in a bid to prevent Kiko Femenia from collecting a second yellow card.
Nyom was dismissed for an off-the-ball incident involving Vinicius. Getafe coach Jose Bordalas told reporters afterwards of antagonistic behaviour: “Vinícius came up to me and said ‘very good substitution’. He doesn't have to come and say that to me, he doesn't have to come and provoke me. There's nothing to explain, that's what he told me and I told him to just focus on playing.” Getafe full-back Juan Iglesias is said to have told Vini: “That's why everyone hates you, learn from your team-mates.”
Players and coaches break up post-match scuffle at the Bernabeu
Said incident had not been forgotten when Getafe and Real were reunited at the Bernabeu. With Nyom still holding a grudge, he made a point of celebrating a surprising win in front of Vinicius. The Brazilian forward responded, leading to a scuffle breaking out.
Bordalas was among the first to step in and calm Vinicius down, as he vowed to take care of his own player. Several Real stars who were not included in Alvaro Arbeloa’s matchday squad also joined the argument - including Dani Ceballos, Eder Militao and Raul Ascencio. Vinicius and Nyom were eventually escorted off the pitch and down the tunnel.
Real, who remain without injured ‘Galactico’ striker Kylian Mbappe, are in danger of ending the current campaign empty-handed. Defeat to Getafe has left them with work to do in La Liga, while they are set to face Premier League heavyweights Manchester City in the Champions League last 16.