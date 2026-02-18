VIDEO: Victor Osimhen rages at Galatasaray team-mates despite crushing Champions League play-off victory over Juventus

The scenes at RAMS Park were largely jubilation as Galatasaray recorded their first-ever five-goal haul in a Champions League match, dismantling a 10-man Juventus side. However, the celebrations were marred by a bizarre outburst from Osimhen. As the referee blew for full-time, cameras caught the 27-year-old aggressively shrugging off a team-mate who attempted to hug him, before gesturing wildly and shouting at colleagues.

Reports from the ground suggest Osimhen’s "petulant tantrum" was driven by personal frustration at failing to find the net in a game where his team scored five times. While the rest of the squad soaked up the adulation of the Istanbul crowd, the former Napoli man - who had provided the assist for Sacha Boey's late fifth goal - stormed around the pitch, seemingly unsatisfied with his supporting role in the rout.