Peter McVitie

VIDEO: 'Could tell the hairline from anywhere' - USMNT stars Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna & Weston McKennie roast each other in hilarious TikTok challenge

USAChristian PulisicCONCACAF Nations LeagueWeston McKennieGiovanni Reyna

USA heroes Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna and Weston McKennie showed just how well they know each other's features in a hilarious TikTok challenge.

  • USMNT stars took part in TikTok challenge
  • Had to identify team-mates based on images
  • Dest's hairline proved easy to recognise

