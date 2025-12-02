VIDEO: Suspended Man Utd flop Antony spotted taunting Sevilla fans from stands during Real Betis' derby victory
Why Antony missed Andalusian derby through suspension
Antony was restricted to a spectator role as Betis lined up against old adversaries at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. He took up a seat in an executive box after picking up a red card during a La Liga clash with Girona - with the South American having caught Joel Roca with a high boot.
While being prevented from taking to the field, the 25-year-old made a point of joining his team-mates at Sevilla’s home stadium. Antony was never going to let his presence go unnoticed, with the Samba star taking great delight in winding up opponents - on and off the field.
Watch Antony taunt Sevilla fans from box in the stands
Two goals, a red card & game delay: Eventful derby clash
He caused quite a stir when Sevilla fans spotted him in the crowd. As bottles and other missiles were thrust in Antony’s direction, he waved his arms around and bellowed back at his derby foes. Antony was never under any threat of being harmed as he was safely housed behind a box window.
Antony had the last laugh as Betis claimed a 2-0 victory over Sevilla, with Pablo Fornals and Sergi Altimira getting their goals. The hosts finished said contest with 10 men after winger Isaac Romero was dismissed for a reckless challenge on Betis defender Valentin Gomez.
He saw red with six minutes remaining, with angry home supporters throwing objects onto the field. Referee Jose Luis Mubuera Montero was forced to suspend the game, leading to players spending 15 minutes in the dressing rooms before play could resume.
Man Utd flop Antony is loving life with Real Betis
Antony will be delighted to have seen his side prevail without him, having registered six goals and three assists for Betis through 13 appearances this season. He has rediscovered a lost spark since initially moving to Spain in the January window of 2025.
A permanent transfer from Manchester United was completed over the summer, following a protracted chase, with a disappointing spell in English football being brought to a close. Antony managed just 12 goals for the Red Devils after joining them from Ajax for £85 million ($112m) in 2022.