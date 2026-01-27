VIDEO: 'Shameless' Cristiano Ronaldo told he 'needs to retire' as fans lump on Al-Nassr star for 'cringe' trolling of Al-Taawoun defenders

An own goal from Mohammed Al Dossari on the stroke of half-time saw Al-Nassr to a battling win on home soil. Said success has kept them second in the table, five points adrift of unbeaten leaders Al-Hilal.

Ronaldo endured a frustrating evening in the final third, as he failed to move a step closer to his ultimate target of registering 1,000 competitive goals. Rather than troubling the opposition goalkeeper, he spent much of the game tangling with rival defenders.

At the very end of the match, CR7 found himself in the penalty area at a set-piece. He attracted plenty of attention and made a point of interacting with those that were looking to contain the obvious threat that he poses.

Ronaldo suggested that one of his markers was talking too much, telling them to quieten down, and offered to carry another on his back. He proceeded to celebrate wildly when the final whistle blew - right in the faces of those that he had been bickering with moments earlier.