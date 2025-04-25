VIDEO: Real Madrid TV launch latest attack on Spanish referees by posting discouraging compilation of Copa del Rey official Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea ahead of final meeting with Barcelona
Real Madrid TV launched a scathing video aimed at Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea before locking horns with Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final.
- RMTV launched a fresh attack on referees
- Copa final referee Bengoetxea under scrutiny
- Pointed out several "mistakes" of the referee