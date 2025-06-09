Cristiano Ronaldo tears Portugal Nations League 2025Getty/ITV Sport
Chris Burton

VIDEO: Portugal hero Cristiano Ronaldo breaks down in tears after Roberto Martinez's side clinch second Nations League title with penalty shootout victory over Spain

C. RonaldoPortugalUEFA Nations League APortugal vs SpainSpain

Cristiano Ronaldo broke down in tears after seeing Portugal prevail in an epic UEFA Nations League final penalty shootout with Spain.

  • All-time great netted international goal No.138
  • Forced off through injury in the 88th minute
  • Lifted Nations League trophy for the second time
