VIDEO: Phil Jones backs Harry Kane to fire England to World Cup glory as he trolls Germany & tips Julian Nagelsmann's side to crash and burn in North America
Jones claims Kane and England will be victorious this summer
Jones was speaking in an exclusive interview with GOAL, associated with Adidas. The former Manchester United centre-back was asked five quick-fire questions and made his allegiances clear, backing England to have the tournament of a lifetime in the summer’s World Cup.
Asked who will win the Golden Boot in the US, Canada and Mexico, Jones responded with the name of Kane after a moment’s deliberation and needed even less time to crown England as his tip to become World Champions. He added that Jordan Pickford will win the Golden Glove and Italy will be dark horses – “if they qualify [through the play-offs].”
Finally, asked who will crash and burn in the tournament, Jones laughed and said Germany, trolling Julien Nagelsmann’s side and interviewer Valentin Huther of GOAL Deutschland.
Three Lions will be amongst the World Cup favourites
England are one of the favourites for the World Cup and if the form of captain Kane continues at club level, shouts for him to win the Golden Boot next summer will only grow louder.
Kane, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have all been in prolific form this season and the trio may well battle for the top scorer prize on the world stage once again, after the winner of the European Golden Shoe is resolved. Kane and Mbappe are currently neck-and-neck with 21 league goals each, while Haaland is just one behind. If any of the trio can get their hands on the World Cup trophy, it would surely make them the frontrunner for the Ballon d'Or, too.
Thomas Tuchel’s England side romped to qualification without conceding a single goal in eight matches and will hope to arrive in North America full of confidence, with a manager who more than knows how to win on the biggest stages.
Five months until kick-off
A former England international of 27 caps and appearing at two World Cup tournaments himself, Jones’ allegiances are clear – but his words reflect a reality that the Three Lions are one of the favourites to lift the trophy next summer. England's campaign kicks off in less than five months' time, against Croatia on June 17.
It goes without saying that 60 years on from the nation’s last major tournament success, it will be a massive challenge. Tuchel will hope that Kane and the rest of his squad continue to shine at club level to give themselves the best possible chance of going all the way on the world stage.