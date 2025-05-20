VIDEO: 'Don't be selfish!' - Patrice Evra tells Man Utd players to 'bleed for this shirt' in Europa League final as club legend reveals heartbreaking reason he won't be attending Bilbao showpiece
Club legend Patrice Evra has told Manchester United players to "bleed for the shirt" ahead of their Europa League final clash with Tottenham.
- Man Utd going for glory in Europa League final
- Evra sends out heartfelt message
- Tells Red Devils to bleed for the shirt