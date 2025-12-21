VIDEO: Morocco open home Africa Cup of Nations in style as Ayoud El Kaabi scores ridiculous overhead kick in tournament curtain-raiser win against Comoros
Morocco lay down marker with routine victory
Morocco are among the tournament favourites despite their poor history competing at AFCON, and they sent a warning to this year's other contenders with a comfortable win.
Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz was among the game's biggest contributors, winning an early penalty, which was taken by team-mate Soufiane Rahimi but saved by Comoros goalkeeper Yannick Pandor. Diaz himself managed to open the scoring just after the half-time break, slotting home after being picked out in the penalty area by Manchester United right-back Noussair Mazraoui. With little over 15 minutes remaining, El Kaabi stole the show with a remarkable overhead kick after meeting a chipped through ball from Anass Salah-Eddine.
Watch the clip
From carpentry to national hero: The rise of El Kaabi
El Kaabi, who plays his club football for Greek giants Olympiacos, left school at the age of 15 to become a carpenter in order to financially support his family. He had to give up the trade in order to sign a professional contract with hometown side Racing Athletic Club Casablanca, before then joining top-flight outfit RS Berkane in 2017.
After impressing in Morocco's first division, he received a national team call-up and a mega-money move to Chinese Super League side Hebei China Fortune thereafter. Spells back home with Wydad AC, Turkish side Hatayspor and Qatari-based Al-Sadd followed before heading to Olympiacos in 2023, where he has scored 75 goals in 115 matches and was part of the team that won the 2023-24 Conference League, taking home the Player of the Tournament award in the process.
At international level, El Kaabi has represented the Atlas Lions at four major tournaments, scoring 18 times in 48 caps.
- AFP
What comes next for Morocco and El Kaabi?
Morocco's attention will now turn to their second group-stage clash on Boxing Day, with the Atlas Lions preparing for a showdown with Mali. They will conclude the group against Zambia on December 29.