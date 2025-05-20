Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

VIDEO: Moody Trent Alexander-Arnold refuses to join team-mates in applauding Liverpool fans singing 'Freed from Desire' after being benched for Brighton defeat

T. Alexander-ArnoldLiverpoolPremier LeagueBrighton vs Liverpool

Moody Trent Alexander-Arnold cut a frustrated figure when refusing to join in with a post-game singalong following Liverpool’s clash with Brighton.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Defender leaving Anfield when contract expires
  • Booed by his own supporters against Arsenal
  • Was in no mood for a celebration at the Amex
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta

Next Match