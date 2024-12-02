Mason Greenwood Marseille 2024-25Getty
VIDEO: Mason Greenwood sparks wild dressing room celebrations at Marseille after holding his nerve to convert last-minute penalty in dramatic win over Monaco

M. GreenwoodMarseilleMarseille vs MonacoMonacoLigue 1

Mason Greenwood held his nerve to convert a last-minute penalty for Marseille against Monaco, with that effort sparking wild post-match celebrations.

  • Ex-Man Utd forward converted from the spot
  • Took part in post-match singalong
  • Up to nine goals for the 2024-25 campaign
