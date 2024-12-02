VIDEO: Mason Greenwood sparks wild dressing room celebrations at Marseille after holding his nerve to convert last-minute penalty in dramatic win over Monaco
Mason Greenwood held his nerve to convert a last-minute penalty for Marseille against Monaco, with that effort sparking wild post-match celebrations.
- Ex-Man Utd forward converted from the spot
- Took part in post-match singalong
- Up to nine goals for the 2024-25 campaign