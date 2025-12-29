VIDEO: Man Utd star Amad Diallo scores stunning strike as Ivory Coast draw with Bryan Mbeumo's Cameroon at AFCON
Amad continues red-hot AFCON start
The defending champions got their campaign off to a winning start thanks to Amad scoring the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win over Mozambique last week, something the 23-year-old was very proud of.
He said after that victory, "I am very proud of myself. I have been waiting for this moment for a long time. Wearing my country’s jersey is an immense pride; it’s a dream come true. We won 1-0. Honestly, I thought we deserved to win by a bigger margin, but we take this success. We will now focus on the next match, because it will be a very tough game for us."
Then on Sunday, he scored a brilliant curled effort in a heavyweight clash with another tournament favourite, Cameroon. Amad was named man of the match, and afterwards, he added, "I’m going to try to give my best in this competition. I’ll never give up."
Watch the clip
Man Utd stars lock horns
When the draw for the tournament was made, many would have circled this fixture between two nations that have won AFCON eight times between them. In an entertaining game, where Cameroon debutant Christian Kofane also hit the bar, both sides came out of this encounter unscathed and in a strong position to get out of Group F. Incidentally, a certain Real Madrid star, Kylian Mbappe, was at the Grand Stade de Marrakech with fellow France internationals Jules Kounde and Aurelien Tchouameni to watch from the stands.
- AFP
What comes next for Cameroon and Ivory Coast?
Off the back of this result, coupled with Mozambique's win over Gabon, the latter are now out of the competition. They will still want to end their tournament on a high when they take on Amad's Ivory Coast on Wednesday, whereas Cameroon lock horns with Mozambique on the same day.