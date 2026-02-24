VIDEO: Man City loanee Manuel Akanji makes huge error as Bodo/Glimt knock Serie A leaders Inter out of Champions League

Bodo will discover their opponents for the last 16 of the Champions League during Friday's draw at UEFA headquarters. They will face one of Sporting CP or Manchester City in the next round.

City already played Bodo in the league phase back in January and, like Inter, were on the wrong end of a 3-1 defeat in the Arctic Circle. Hogh scored twice in the first half before Hauge scored on the hour mark, while Rayan Cherki's goal seconds later was overshadowed by a red card to Rodri almost immediately after finding the net.

That loss came amid a run of torrid results for City, who have since gone unbeaten in eight games, winning seven of them. Speaking after that defeat in Norway, Pep Guardiola said: "I know the reason we are struggling now - 100 per cent I know what’s happening with the team. So let's give it a little more time. Will it be enough? I don't know. The fragility - I know how it will be solved and the players know it. Fragility is not just about one player. I know what is the solution to not have the fragility. We have to change the dynamic and win games tomorrow and next Wednesday and if we don't finish eighth we play games in February to play more games."

Whichever side out of City or Sporting doesn't draw Bodo will have to face Real Madrid or Benfica instead. Real lead 1-0 from the first leg heading into the return fixture at the Bernabeu on Wednesday.