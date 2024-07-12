Lamine Yamal Kylian Mbappe Ninja Turtles maskGetty/X
VIDEO: ‘Generational sh*thouse’ Lamine Yamal planned to mock Kylian Mbappe with Ninja Turtles mask after Euro 2024 semi-final win over France that saw Spanish wonderkid make more history

A video has emerged that suggests “generational sh*thouse” Lamine Yamal planned to mock Kylian Mbappe with a Ninja Turtles mask at Euro 2024.

  • Teenager on target in win over Les Bleus
  • Wanted to poke fun at Real Madrid-bound rival
  • Still has plenty to smile about in Germany