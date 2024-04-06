De Bruyne Guardiola City PalaceGetty
Jack McRae

VIDEO: Kevin De Bruyne has Pep blowing kisses! Man City star whips home outrageous goal to equalise at Crystal Palace & provoke hilarious Guardiola reaction

Kevin De BruyneManchester CityCrystal PalaceCrystal Palace vs Manchester CityPremier League

Kevin De Bruyne scored a vicious, curling effort at Selhurst Park to bring Manchester City level against Crystal Palace.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • City went behind to Jean-Philippe Mateta opener
  • De Bruyne scores scorcher to level game
  • City need to win to keep pressure on Liverpool and Arsenal

Editors' Picks