VIDEO: Karim Benzema clashes with journalist over 'didn't say goodbye' allegations following stunning free transfer move from Al-Ittihad to Al-Hilal
Benzema hit hat-trick on debut for Al-Hilal
At 38 years of age, ex-Real Madrid star Benzema is taking on a new challenge. He followed former Santiago Bernabeu colleague Ronaldo to the Middle East in 2023, with a lucrative contract being signed on the back of landing a prestigious Ballon d’Or.
Benzema was a prolific presence for Al-Ittihad, hitting over 50 goals for them, but saw a contract dispute lead to him being removed from short-term plans. A move across Saudi Arabia was quickly lined up.
The five-time Champions League winner has made an immediate impact in new surroundings, with a hat-trick being recorded on debut in a 6-0 mauling of Al-Akhdoud. That win has taken Al-Hilal three points clear at the top of the Saudi Pro League - with a four-point advantage being held over Ronaldo and Al-Nassr.
Watch Benzema snap at transfer questions
What Benzema said when asked about Al-Ittihad exit
Despite having plenty to smile about on the field, Benzema cut a frustrated figure when being asked about his controversial move at the full-time whistle.
He said: “Do you want to talk about the game or do you want to talk about that? Talk about the game. It was a nice performance. I feel good. With these kind of players on this team, we play and fight together.”
Pressed on whether he was insinuating that Al-Hilal players help him more than those at Al-Ittihad did, Benzema snapped back with: “I didn't say that. I said I feel good - it's different.”
After being asked why he did not say farewell to those that he has left behind in Jeddah, Benzema said: “What? You know? You know? Ask them.”
Ronaldo on strike: Transfer talk raging around Portuguese GOAT
While Benzema is feeling a little flustered at present, the same can be said of Portuguese superstar Ronaldo. He has taken to going on strike at Al-Nassr. He sat out a derby date with Al-Riyadh and is expected to miss a top-of-the-table clash with Al-Ittihad on Friday.
The Saudi Pro League has clapped back at the all-time great and his complaints regarding the distribution of transfer funds and how certain teams are run by saying in an official statement: “The Saudi Pro League is structured around a simple principle: every club operates independently under the same rules. Clubs have their own boards, their own executives and their own football leadership.
“Decisions on recruitment, spending and strategy sit with those clubs, within a financial framework designed to ensure sustainability and competitive balance. That framework applies equally across the league.”
Benzema is now embracing a fresh start in Saudi Arabia, but questions are being asked of Ronaldo’s future. He has a release clause in his record-breaking contract that can be triggered this summer and is being linked with clubs around the world.