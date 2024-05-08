BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Joselu Real Madrid 2023-24Getty
Peter McVitie

VIDEO: Joselu the hero! Two-goal Real Madrid super-sub turns Champions League semi-final on its head as he pounces on Manuel Neuer howler & survives VAR check to leave Bayern Munich in disbelief

Real MadridJoseluChampions LeagueBayern MunichReal Madrid vs Bayern Munich

Real Madrid striker Joselu sent the Santiago Bernabeu wild when his late double overturned the Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Joselu struck twice for Madrid
  • Brought hosts back from 1-0 down
  • VAR review showed he was onside

Editors' Picks