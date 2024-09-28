VIDEO: Ibrahima Konate demands explanation for Man of the Match award snub as Liverpool defender leaves Ryan Gravenberch in stitches - but Arne Slot brutally blames him for Wolves' goal
Ibrahima Konate hilariously demanded to know why he was not Man of the Match for Liverpool's win over Wolves, before his manager put him straight.
- Konate demands to know who decides MOTM
- Awarded to Ryan Gravenberch after 2-1 win
- Arne Slot blames defender for goal conceded