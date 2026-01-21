VIDEO: Heartbreak for Rio Ferdinand! Leny Yoro picks Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos over ex-Man Utd centre-back who helped convince him to sign for Red Devils

The final result serves as a slightly ironic twist given the context of Yoro's arrival at United. It is well-documented that Ferdinand played a significant role in convincing the teenager to move to Old Trafford last summer, acting as a mentor and selling the project to him when Real Madrid - where Ramos cemented his legacy - were also heavily interested.

"He called me. First of all, I was really impressed to speak with him and, yeah, we spoke like 10 minutes about Man United," Yoro said when he joined the club.

"He helped me a lot to make my choice. It was really an honour to speak with him. He spoke to me about the club, and that this is a historic club with a big story, and if I go there I need to fight for the club, to be ready, because this is the biggest club in the world. For me, it was really good to speak about this."