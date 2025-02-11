VIDEO: Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi teams up with Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James and Los Angeles Dodgers icon Shohei Ohtani for Beats by Dre ad L. Messi Major League Soccer CULTURE Inter Miami CF

Lionel Messi has teamed up with LeBron James and Shohei Ohtani to promote Powerbeats Pro 2 from Beats by Dre, with sporting GOATs deserving greatness.