VIDEO: Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi teams up with Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James and Los Angeles Dodgers icon Shohei Ohtani for Beats by Dre ad
Lionel Messi has teamed up with LeBron James and Shohei Ohtani to promote Powerbeats Pro 2 from Beats by Dre, with sporting GOATs deserving greatness.
- Argentine icon joined by NBA and MLS superstars
- Considered to be leaders in their chosen fields
- Honoured to have teamed up with Beats again