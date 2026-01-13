VIDEO: Fuming Cristiano Ronaldo trudges off in disbelief after being subbed in Al-Nassr's top-of-the-table Saudi Pro League clash with Al-Hilal & makes cryptic gesture on bench
Costly defeat for Al-Nassr against title rivals
There were 82 minutes on the clock when Ronaldo was beckoned towards the touchline. He had broken the deadlock in a heavyweight encounter shortly before half-time, but Al-Nassr quickly unravelled from there. Despite being dominant in the opening 45 minutes, the game was turned on its head after the break.
Salem Al Dawsari converted from the penalty spot in the 57th minute, Mohamed Kanno put Al-Hilal in front - shortly before Nawaf Alaqidi was sent off - and Ruben Neves wrapped up a 3-1 win when holding his nerve from 12 yards in stoppage-time.
Watch Ronaldo air frustration after being subbed
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Cryptic message: What did Ronaldo gesture mean?
Al-Nassr were only trailing by one when Ronaldo was replaced. The evergreen 40-year-old always believes that he can make an impact and was less than impressed at being hauled off. He appeared to mouth the word “impossible” when making way for midfielder Wesley.
Ronaldo did share a brief handshake with head coach and fellow countryman Jorge Jesus when heading to the bench, but made it clear what he thought of the decision to cut his evening short.
CR7 went on to deliver a cryptic gesture as cameras continued to turn his way. After Neves put Al-Hilal out of sight, Ronaldo was spotted smiling and making a ‘goodbye’ motion with his left hand.
He may have been conceding defeat in another title race, with Al-Nassr - who opened the 2025-26 campaign with 10 consecutive victories - having suffered three defeats through their last four matches to slip seven points adrift of table-topping Al-Hilal.
Ronaldo chasing down 1,000 goals & World Cup glory
Tangible success has been in short supply for Ronaldo across his time in the Middle East, with only Arab Club Champions Cup glory being savoured in 2023. He has committed to a contract in Riyadh through to 2027 as any retirement plans are put on hold indefinitely.
Ronaldo has also taken his remarkable goal tally to 959, as he continues to chase down four figures in that department, and is expected to grace the 2026 World Cup as captain of Portugal. He is said to be pushing for Al-Nassr to make further additions to their ranks in the winter transfer window, with the all-time great retaining plenty of influence on and off the pitch.