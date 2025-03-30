Erling Haaland Manchester City Bournemouth FA Cup penalty 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

VIDEO: Erling Haaland lets Tyler Adams off the hook - USMNT star survives handball as Man City striker sees penalty saved by Kepa Arrizabalaga in FA Cup quarterfinal at Bournemouth

Erling HaalandManchester CityT. AdamsUSABournemouthFA CupBournemouth vs Manchester City

A penalty miss from Erling Haaland let Tyler Adams off the hook in Bournemouth’s FA Cup clash with Man City, as the USMNT star survived a handball.

  • American handled inside the box
  • Norwegian striker stepped up to the spot
  • Effort saved by Spanish goalkeeper
