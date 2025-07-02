VIDEO: 'Old man!' - Chelsea & Lille legend Eden Hazard gives Olivier Giroud hilarious welcome after ex-team-mate joined French club from LAFC

Chelsea legend Eden Hazard sent a special welcome message to Olivier Giroud after the French striker joined Lille from LAFC. The French striker has signed a one-year deal with Lille, marking his comeback to Ligue 1 after a 13-year absence. The 38-year-old parted ways with MLS club LAFC by mutual agreement just days ago.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Giroud has signed with Lille

Penned a one-year contract with the French club

Lille legend Hazard sent a message to the striker Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱