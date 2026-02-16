VIDEO: Cheer up Leo! Lionel Messi's awkward reaction to son Mateo's goal for Inter Miami caught on camera
History maker: Messi enjoyed memorable 2025 season
Messi is happy to let Mateo tread his own path for now, alongside his brothers Thiago and Ciro. They are all involved in the academy ranks at Inter Miami - as their legendary dad continues to star for the first team in South Florida.
Magical Messi enjoyed a memorable 2025 campaign with the Herons, as he helped them to a historic MLS Cup triumph. That success enhanced his standing as the most decorated player of all-time. The evergreen 38-year-old also landed Golden Boot and MVP honours - becoming the first man in North America to claim the latter of those awards in back-to-back seasons.
Watch Messi see son Mateo score for Inter Miami youth team
Messi nursing injury while watching sons in action
Messi is counting down the days to the start of the 2026 campaign. A pre-season tour of South America has been taken in, with his first goal of the new year being recorded there. An untimely injury has also been picked up.
The World Cup winner is now working on returning to full fitness, while also making the most of opportunities to watch his children in action - with wife Antonela Roccuzzo often filling that spectator role when her husband is travelling across the United States and throughout the world.
Messi got to see Mateo hit the net when taking to the sidelines for a youth fixture. The 10-year-old, with the No.10 shirt on his back that is so synonymous with his family, drilled a low shot into the bottom corner.
Other parents in the crowd could be seen leaping to their feet when Mateo fired home, with the cameras then cutting to Messi on the other side of the field. He stood, hands in pockets, with a slight smirk on his face.
- Getty Images Sport
MLS & World Cup plans: Big 2026 for Messi
Messi will be pleased for his son, but wants to avoid becoming a distraction when watching him in action. Inter Miami are due to open their 2026 campaign against Heung-min Son and LAFC on February 21. Their first five games will all be on the road, as work is completed on their new Freedom Park home.
Messi will get plenty of opportunities to grace that venue, while chasing down more major silverware, after committing to a contract through 2028. He is expected to form part of Argentina’s World Cup title defence this summer.