VIDEO: Utter chaos in Brazil as RAGING Cruzeiro & Atletico Mineiro players & staff violently punch & kick each other in disgraceful on-pitch scenes that see a record 23 red cards shown

According to Brazilian news outlet Globo, Hulk is one of 23 individuals to have been shown a retrospective red card. They detail how match referee Matheus Delgado Candancan was unable to officially confirm dismissals at the time due to the chaotic nature of proceedings.

His match report is said to have included the following entry regarding Everson: “After being fouled, he knocked down his opponent, charged at him, and brutally struck his opponent, number 88, in the face with his knee. I clarify that after this action, a general brawl broke out, making it impossible to issue a red card.”

He added on Christian: “For striking his opponent, number 22, in the head with his shin, using excessive force and high intensity, when the ball was already in the goalkeeper's possession. I clarify that after this action a general brawl broke out, making it impossible to show a red card.”

Candancan went on to say of those that would have seen red: “Sent off for punching and kicking his opponents during the brawl after the match ended, and it was not possible to show a red card due to the chaos.”

Globo reports that 12 members of Cruzeiro’s ranks are facing bans, alongside 11 from Atletico Mineiro - with former Atletico Madrid and Nottingham Forest left-back Renan Lodi featuring on that list.