VIDEO: Utter chaos in Brazil as RAGING Cruzeiro & Atletico Mineiro players & staff violently punch & kick each other in disgraceful on-pitch scenes that see a record 23 red cards shown
Cruzeiro captured state championship title
The contest should have been a celebratory one for Cruzeiro, as they ended their seven-year wait for Campeonato Mineiro glory - with that particular prize being captured for the first time since 2019.
The game was, with so much riding on it, understandably an emotional affair. Strong tackles were an unfortunate theme throughout the match, with nine yellow cards being handed out in total. A solitary strike from Juventus flop Kaio Jorge - who has been linked with Premier League teams West Ham and Aston Villa - proved to be the difference on the day. Said effort confirmed Cruzeiro’s coronation as state champions.
Watch players and coaches from Cruzeiro and Atletico Mineiro brawl
Why chaotic scenes in South American broke out
Atletico Mineiro were not prepared to go down without a fight, quite literally, as they battled to the end of an absorbing fixture in Belo Horizonte. Their goalkeeper, Everson, sparked the chaotic late scenes after spilling a shot and diving at the feet of Cruzeiro midfielder Christian.
As both men got up, Everson delivered a tackle that would not have looked out of place on the rugby field. He then proceeded to kneel on his opponent and scream in his ear. Unsurprisingly, it did not take long for Cruzeiro players to rush in and defend their colleague, with Everson being pushed into the post and back of the net.
Punches were thrown as substitutes and members of coaching staff joined the melee, which quickly spread across the field. Ex-Brazil international striker Hulk - who is still going strong at 39 years of age - was among those looking to throw his weight around.
Retrospective red cards: 23 individuals facing bans
According to Brazilian news outlet Globo, Hulk is one of 23 individuals to have been shown a retrospective red card. They detail how match referee Matheus Delgado Candancan was unable to officially confirm dismissals at the time due to the chaotic nature of proceedings.
His match report is said to have included the following entry regarding Everson: “After being fouled, he knocked down his opponent, charged at him, and brutally struck his opponent, number 88, in the face with his knee. I clarify that after this action, a general brawl broke out, making it impossible to issue a red card.”
He added on Christian: “For striking his opponent, number 22, in the head with his shin, using excessive force and high intensity, when the ball was already in the goalkeeper's possession. I clarify that after this action a general brawl broke out, making it impossible to show a red card.”
Candancan went on to say of those that would have seen red: “Sent off for punching and kicking his opponents during the brawl after the match ended, and it was not possible to show a red card due to the chaos.”
Globo reports that 12 members of Cruzeiro’s ranks are facing bans, alongside 11 from Atletico Mineiro - with former Atletico Madrid and Nottingham Forest left-back Renan Lodi featuring on that list.
Tite left celebrating as Hulk apologises for unsightly scenes
Hulk told reporters afterwards: “It's regrettable, I have never seen violence like that in any football game. We cannot set that example because it ends up having repercussions all around the world. We have a responsibility to safeguard our image and the image of the institution.”
While the Atletico-MG forward was in an apologetic mood, as he was left to mull over what could have been, former Brazil manager Tite was left celebrating a long-awaited trophy triumph. He said of delivering tangible success for a passionate fan base: “I want to convey to the Cruzeiro fans the affection and respect I have for them. I may lack competence at times, but respect for the fans, the work, the dignity, the honesty, that's what counts.”
Disciplinary action will now be taken against both Cruzeiro and Atletico Mineiro, as they failed to control their players and backroom teams, with it up to the relevant sporting authorities to determine what kind of sanctions need to be implemented.