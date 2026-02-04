VIDEO: Bundesliga club breaks attendance record as 50,000 fans watch UEFA Youth League clash against Inter amid senior team's fight against relegation
FC Koln fans set record
FC Koln fans made history on Wednesday as they packed in to see the club's youngsters take on Inter in the UEFA Youth League Round of 32. The official attendance figure of 50,000 beat the previous record of 40,368 spectators which was set when Inter and Trabzonspor met in April 2025. FC Koln are one of the best supported teams in Germany and can boast the stadium with the seventh largest capacity in the Bundesliga. However, it's been a tough campaign so far for the senior side following their promotion back to the top flight. FC Koln currently sit in 10th place in the standings and have won just six of 20 games so far in the 2025-26 campaign.
Watch the clip
Thrilling end to clash
FC Koln's Under-19s certainly didn't lack for support against Inter but couldn't conjure up a victory as the Nerazzurri ran out 3-1 winners. Leonardo Bovio opened the scoring for the visitors but FC Koln hit back in the 80th minute through Fynn Schenten. Inter then went on to win it through stoppage time goals from Dilan Zarate and Roberts Kukulis. The result means that Inter progress to the last 16 of the competition.
- AFP
What comes next?
The round of 32 brought some surprises in the UEFA Youth League with defending champions Barcelona being knocked out by Maccabi Haifa. Inter progress along with other heavyweights such as Chelsea, PSG, Real Madrid and will discover their opponents in the last 16 when the draw is made on Friday.