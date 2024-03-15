VIDEO: Brandon Vazquez books a date with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami! USMNT striker scores game-winner for CF Monterrey over ex-club FC Cincinnati to advance in CONCACAF Champions Cup
USMNT forward Brandon Vazquez scored for the second consecutive Champions Cup game to book CF Monterrey a spot in the next round.
- Rayados defeat FC Cincy 3-1 (aggregate)
- Vazquez scores winner in each leg
- Monterrey to clash with Miami in quarterfinals