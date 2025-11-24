VIDEO: 'Shades of Bowyer v Dyer!' - Idrissa Gueye amazingly sent off after clash with his own team-mate Michael Keane against Manchester United as fans moan the 'game's gone' after referee's decision
Early drama at Old Trafford
In shades of Lee Bowyer and Kieron Dier for Newcastle United in 2005, Gueye clashed with Everton team-mate Keane on Monday night. The former was soon giving his marching orders, with the Premier League quickly moving to explain the decision.
The Premier League match centre posted on X: "The referee’s call of red card to Gueye for violent conduct was checked and confirmed by VAR – with the action deemed to be a clear strike to the face of Keane."
Watch the clip
On Sky Sports' commentary, United legend Gary Neville expressed his shock at what he had just seen, while praising Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford for trying to diffuse the situation.
He said: "There's a coming together between him and Michael Keane. It always looks unsavoury when it is team-mate on team-mate. Idrissa Gueye has gone towards Michael Keane, who hasn't really reacted. He just pushes them, and then there is not much in it. I think Jordan Pickford does a very good job, to be fair to him."
'Game's gone'
@agbnufc_ wrote on X: "Shades of Bowyer vs Dyer you love to see it."
@ChelsChris03 tweeted: "That is the softest red card I’ve ever seen. Let’s just say if that was 2 united players it’d never be a red card."
@0xJonnyDee commented: "What a moron. Slapping your own teammate and getting sent off for it. Not seen that in a long time."
@ViscogliosiLuca mused: "Is that really worthy of a red card?. A bit of handbags, nothing more than that."
@brxdzQPR quipped: "Get a camera in that half time dressing room and interview Gueye at half time immediately. Only time I’ll advocate a half time interview."
@Alexander_divi exclaimed: "MICHAEL KEANE CAN'T BELIEVE WHAT HE JUST WITNESSED. HE GOT SLAPPED IN THE FACE BY HIS OWN TEAMMATE WHO THEN GOT SEND OFF."
@mevans_11 agreed with Neville, writing: "Think a yellow would’ve been fine. If that’s against an opponent, I think it’s a yellow 50% of the time. The fact that it’s his own teammate should see it even more likely to be a yellow."
@ftbIdxniel put: "Game's gone," and @Ash_LFC7 added: "So pushing your own team mate gives you a red card now. Honestly the PGMOL are an utter embarrassment. Football is a dying sport."
Everton make unwanted history
According to BBC Sport, Arsenal, and now Everton, have been shown more red cards than any other side in Premier League history at 110. Moreover, Gueye became the first player to be red carded in the division for fighting with a team-mate since Stoke City duo Ricardo Fuller and Andy Griffin in December 2008.
Incidentally, the laws around 'violent conduct' state: 'Sending off offence - Striking an opponent or any other person on the head or face with their hand or arm, unless the force used was negligible."
And according to Neville, it could have easily been avoided if the correct card was dished out.
"Was it negligible? That's the question. I think it was negligible. I don't think there was much in that at all," he said. "They were not fighting, it wasn't a scrap. It could have been dealt with by a yellow. I don't think it needed to be a red. I'm now trying to imagine what Gueye and Keane say when they get to the dressing room. How is that one going to go?"
What next for Everton and Man Utd?
After this game, Ruben Amorim's United round off November away to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday, whereas David Moyes' Everton host Newcastle United the day before. The Red Devils then kickstart December against lowly West Ham next Thursday, and the Toffees are away at Bournemouth two days prior.