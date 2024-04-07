VIDEO: Absolute scenes in Bilbao! Athletic Club fans watch Copa del Rey final victory at sold-out stadium showing game on TV screens as La Liga side end 40-year wait for major silverware
Athletic Club fans packed out their home ground to watch their side lift the Copa del Rey following a penalty shootout win over Mallorca.
- Athletic beat Mallorca on penalties
- First Copa del Rey title in 40 years
- Fans celebrate win in home ground