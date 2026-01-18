VIDEO: Barcelona's 'Houdini'! Lamine Yamal humiliates FOUR Real Sociedad defenders in dazzling dribbling sequence

Barcelona faced a much tougher test than usual when they made the trip to the Basque country on Sunday night. While Real Sociedad have struggled at home this season, the Anoeta has historically been a difficult venue for Hansi Flick's side.

And it was made harder by the absence of Raphinha, who sat out the game against La Real owing to a thigh knock. However, Barcelona announced on Sunday morning that the Brazilian's absence was a 'precaution' meaning he should be fit to feature against Slavia Prague in the Champions League in midweek.

"First team player Raphinha sits out the game against Real Sociedad as a precaution due to a knock to the right thigh," Barcelona posted on their official X account.