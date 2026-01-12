VIDEO: Bad to worse for Arda Guler! Real Madrid star left-red faced after humiliating horror slip when trying to kick bottle in frustration after Supercopa Clasico defeat to Barcelona
Salt in the wound for Los Blancos
Madrid’s trip to Jeddah ended in despair on Sunday night as they fell to a painful 3-2 defeat against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final. In a match defined by defensive lapses and a chaotic end to the first half, Xabi Alonso's side were ultimately undone by a brace from Raphinha and a strike from Robert Lewandowski. While Vinicius Junior and youngster Gonzalo Garcia found the net for Los Blancos, the night belonged to the Catalans, who lifted their 16th Super Cup title.
However, for Guler, the evening’s embarrassment extended beyond the scoreboard. The 20-year-old midfielder, introduced in the 68th minute for Federico Valverde in an attempt to salvage the game, struggled to impact the tempo or unlock the Barcelona defence during his time on the pitch. His frustration boiled over at the final whistle. As the Barcelona bench rushed onto the field to celebrate retaining their crown, Guler was spotted near the technical area, evidently furious with the outcome.
Intending to vent his anger on a stray water bottle near the sideline, Guler swung his left boot with venom, only to lose his footing on the turf. Instead of sending the bottle flying, the midfielder’s standing leg gave way, sending him crashing onto his back in a heap.
Watch the clip
A symbol of a frustrating night
The incident has unfortunately become the defining image of a baffling night for Real Madrid. While the slip itself was a moment of slapstick comedy, it underscored the lack of composure that plagued the team throughout the final. Madrid had fought back valiantly in the first half, with Vinicius Junior scoring a stunning solo goal to equalise, but they were ultimately second-best against a Barcelona side that managed the game better in the closing stages.
Guler’s struggles were symptomatic of a disjointed performance from the substitutes. With Kylian Mbappe also starting on the bench due to a knee issue and unable to turn the tide after his late introduction, the burden fell on the younger stars to deliver, but they came up short.
Social media was unforgiving, with rival fans quick to share the clip as a metaphor for Madrid's season slipping away in key moments. The comedy of errors that led to Raphinha’s winning goal - a deflected shot that wrong-footed Thibaut Courtois - was mirrored by Guler’s mishap on the touchline. It is a cruel twist for a player who has shown flashes of his "generational talent" but has faced questions regarding his defensive work rate and attitude in training over recent months.
Pressure mounts on Alonso
The defeat leaves Real Madrid searching for answers as they return to domestic duties. This was their second consecutive Super Cup final loss to Barcelona, a statistic that will not sit well with the Bernabeu hierarchy. Questions are already being asked of Xabi Alonso, whose tactical setup was described as baffling by some observers, particularly the defensive fragility that allowed Barcelona to score three times.
For Guler, the immediate challenge will be to brush off the embarrassment and refocus. The life of a Real Madrid player is lived under a microscope, and viral mishaps are easily forgotten if performances on the pitch improve. However, with the team now trailing Barcelona by four points in the La Liga title race, there is little room for further slip-ups be they literal or metaphorical as the season enters its critical phase.