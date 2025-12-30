VIDEO: Ayoub El Kaabi scores another incredible overhead kick at AFCON as Morocco ease into round of 16
El Kaabi repeats incredible feat
Morocco opened their tournament with a 2-0 win over Comoros and El Kaabi stole headlines with a stunning bicycle kick that inspired the tournament hosts to a sterling victory, before following that up with a 1-1 draw against Mali. In their final group fixture, a 3-0 win over Zambia, El Kaabi did it again, throwing himself into the air to meet a cross with his back to goal, finding the bottom corner, and sparking wild celebrations. He had already scored the first goal of the game with an impressive diving header, while Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz was also on the scoresheet.
El Kaabi said: “We finished top of our group. That was our objective, and it means we will stay in Rabat. Now a new competition begins, where there is no room for error. We will rest a little, and above all prepare well for the next challenges.”
Watch the clip
Hakimi boost for the hosts
Morocco, who were also boosted by the return of Paris Saint-Germain star Achraf Hakimi, have qualified for the knockout stages of AFCON as Group A winners. They will now have to wait to discover their opponents in the Round of 16; they will face one of the best third-placed teams, from either Group C, D or E on January 4.
Morocco boss Walid Regragui told reporters: "We played well and had a solid plan that worked out well. It was not an easy match but thanks to a well thought game plan, we managed to secure the result we needed and seal our qualification. We are the home team so we must always play our games as a final. We have a very supportive crowd who are rallying behind us and that is why all the players are giving it their utmost best in every match. We look forward to the knockout stages and will continue working hard."
- AFP
What comes next?
Morocco were already among the favourites for the AFCON crown, but Hakimi's return will make them the team to beat in the knockout stage. The PSG right-back has recently been voted the African Footballer of the Year, on the back of a treble campaign at Parc des Princes in 2024-25. He has yet to win a major international trophy with his country.