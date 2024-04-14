VIDEO: 'You came from Arsenal & won it here!' - Granit Xhaka cracks up laughing at Jeremie Frimpong title joke after Bayer Leverkusen's historic Bundesliga triumph
Granit Xhaka cracked up laughing at an Arsenal title joke from Jeremie Frimpong after Bayer Leverkusen won the Bundesliga for the first time.
- Xhaka laughed at Frimpong's title joke
- Bayer Leverkusen thrashed Werder Bremen 5-0
- Won their first-ever Bundesliga title