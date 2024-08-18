Alessia Russo Arsenal Women 2023-24Getty
Ameé Ruszkai

VIDEO: Alessia Russo is up and running! Lionesses star brilliantly scores Arsenal's first pre-season goal as cheeky flick catches out the Washington Spirit

Alessia RussoArsenal WomenWSLWomen's football

Lionesses star Alessia Russo kickstarted Arsenal's pre-season with a superb opening goal that completely caught out the Washington Spirit on Sunday.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Lionesses star Russo scores superb pre-season goal
  • Cheeky flick gets Arsenal up and running
  • Gunners face Chelsea in next fixture in U.S.