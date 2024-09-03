Victor Osimhen spending a prime year at Galatasaray is a huge waste of one of the world's best strikers

The Nigerian was meant to join Real Madrid, PSG or an elite English club this summer - but he's ended up at a Europa League team instead

Victor Osimhen was a man with a plan. He may have signed a new contract with Napoli last December in order to significantly increase his salary, but he never had any intention of staying at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona beyond the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

The striker knew where he wanted to go and, more importantly, how he was going to get there. "Since I've started [playing professionally], I've been the one making my own decisions," he told CBS Sports in January, "and everything is working out well for me." Not anymore, though.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, Osimhen was given a rapturous welcome after arriving in Istanbul ahead of the completion of his loan move to Galatasaray. He may have been all smiles - but this was not part of the plan. This was a most unexpected humiliation, an utterly calamitous conclusion to a transfer saga involving Osimhen and Napoli that has yielded no winners - only losers.