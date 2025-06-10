This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Victor Osimhen holding out for 'dream' Man Utd move as Red Devils consider offering Joshua Zirkzee to slash Napoli's €75m demands V. Osimhen Manchester United J. Zirkzee SSC Napoli Premier League Serie A Transfers Victor Osimhen continues to dream of a Premier League move, and Manchester United have come knocking with an opportunity that involves Joshua Zirkzee. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Osimhen destined to leave Napoli this summer

Man Utd interested in signing the striker

Red Devils willing to offer Zirkzee in a cash+player deal Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask