Victor Osimhen holding out for 'dream' Man Utd move as Red Devils consider offering Joshua Zirkzee to slash Napoli's €75m demands
Victor Osimhen continues to dream of a Premier League move, and Manchester United have come knocking with an opportunity that involves Joshua Zirkzee.
- Osimhen destined to leave Napoli this summer
- Man Utd interested in signing the striker
- Red Devils willing to offer Zirkzee in a cash+player deal