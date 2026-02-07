USWNT star Catarina Macario reportedly rejects new Chelsea contract after UWCL snub amid global transfer interest

The USWNT star has reportedly rejected a new offer from Chelsea, pushing her closer to a potential exit. Macario originally joined the club in 2023 after leaving Lyon on a free transfer, with her original deal set to run through this summer.

The decision not to sign this latest contract offer will surely put clubs all over the world on high alert. Macario has been heavily linked with a move to the NWSL, where she has yet to play after opting to start her career in Europe. Clubs in Europe are sure to be interested, too, as Macario has proven herself at the highest levels of the sport in that part of the world, too.

She won't, however, get to prove it in the near future. Macario was recently left out of Chelsea's squad for the Champions League knockouts, only furthering speculation that she's heading towards an exit.

News of Macario declining Chelsea's offer was first reported by The Guardian.