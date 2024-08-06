The U.S. beat Germany, will play for Olympic gold for the first time since 2012 thanks to late winner from an attacking superstar Smith

If there was anything that this U.S. women's national team could learn from their quarterfinal win over Japan, it was this: sometimes all that it takes is one moment of magic. You can dominate a game, hold the ball, dictate the pace but, if that moment is missing, so is the result. Until you find it, everything is in the balance. Until you find it, everything can go right, and yet everything can go wrong.

Fortunately for the USWNT, they found it again in Tuesday's Olympic semifinal. All that it took was one: one pass from Mal Swanson, one shot from Sophia Smith and, ultimately, one step closer to the gold medal.

Smith secured the match-winner, finally providing that big moment in the USWNT's 1-0 win over Germany in extra time. They'd had several close calls before it: one-on-ones pushed away, chances cleared at the final moment, goals called back for offside. For a while, you had to wonder if the U.S. would regret their inability to take advantage of all the chances that fell their way.

With legs tiring, players cramping and nerves building - this was the USWNT's second straight 120-minute match in these Games, after all - Smith broke through. She made no mistake with her finish. And, as a result, the U.S. will end this tournament with a medal - the only question is whether it will be silver or will it be gold?

The USWNT has the most Olympic gold and most total medals in the history of the competition, winning four golds, one silver and one bronze, but hasn't reached the title game since London in 2012. The U.S. will now get a chance to play for it all against the winner of the Brazil-Spain semifinal in the Gold Medal match Saturday at 11 am. ET.

It all comes down to one game and, as we now all know, one moment. GOAL rates the USWNT's players from Lyon.