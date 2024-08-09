As the U.S. women's national team seeks a record fifth Olympic gold medal, the match against Brazil will come down to 5 key factors

There's nothing quite like a tournament final, is there? The pageantry, the anticipation, the emotion - it all builds up to one last game. One moment could decide it all. One kick can create a legacy, or erase it.

Over the years, the U.S. women's national team have frequently found themselves in these moments. Saturday's final against Brazil will be the sixth gold medal game for the USWNT (out of eight Olympics in which women's soccer has been contested) and they've won four golds - oh, and add to that the four titles they've won at the Women's World Cup. The history is undeniable: The USWNT has the most Olympic gold and most total medals in the history of the competition, also adding a silver and a bronze.

More often than not, the U.S. has seized the moment. But this one feels different. It many ways, feels more important than ever before.

The final against Brazil, which begins Saturday at 11 a.m. ET at Parc des Princes in Paris, comes just one year after this program's worst-ever World Cup finish, and is the first time the U.S. will play for Olympic gold since London 2012. This team has a chance to reclaim its spot atop the sport.

It won't come easy. Brazil stands in their way, and it means more to them, too. The legendary Marta is getting ready to say goodbye, and she wants to ride off into the sunset with gold around her neck. This will be the third time, in fact, that the U.S. and Brazil meet in an Olympic final. The U.S. defeated Brazil 1-0 in extra time at the 2008 Games in Beijing, and won 2-1 in extra time at the 2004 Games in Greece. It is also a rematch of the March's Gold Cup final, which the USWNT won, 1-0.

That will make Saturday's final even more intense, more emotional, more momentous. But there's still a soccer game to be played.

Who will win? How will they win it? GOAL looks the five things that will decide the Olympic Gold Medal match.