USWNT player ratings vs Mexico: Becky Sauerbrunn gaffe proves costly as humbling defeat shows just how far U.S. has togo

The defender wasn't the only one exposed on Monday as the U.S. looked totally off the pace

Talk about crashing back down to Earth... that's exactly what happened to the U.S. women's national team on Monday night. Riding high after two wins to open the Gold Cup, the USWNT was reminded on Monday that this team still has a lot of work to do. The rebuild is in progress but Monday's loss to Mexico proved that this team is nowhere near ready and nowhere near complete.

Mexico took down the U.S. in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, running away with a much-deserved 2-0 win. In many ways, it felt like this was Mexico's game from the start. This was played their way on their terms, and the USWNT never really adjusted to that fact.

The first goal came from a USWNT mistake. Becky Sauerbrunn's horrible giveaway led to a lovel chipped finish from Lizbeth Ovalle. Alyssa Naeher didn't cover herself in glory on the goal, either, as she came off her line but could never get the ball before being chipped.

There was nothing Naeher could do on the second, though. Mayra Pelayo-Bernal's stoppage-time stunner effectively ended the game. That long-range curler was the end of the USWNT's hopes, ensuring there would be no undeserved draw on this night.

With the win, Mexico finish atop the group while becoming the first CONCACAF team to beat the U.S. on home soil since Canada in 2000. As for the U.S., it's back to the drawing board ahead of the knockout rounds. This run won't be easy, and that was made ven more clear by Monday's humbling.

GOAL rates the USWNT's players from Dick's Sporting Goods Park..