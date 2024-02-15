From DaMarcus Beasley to Weston McKennie: The Black USMNT and USWNT stars that paved a pathway to Europe

GOAL takes a look at the Black players that have fought to earn American soccer respect across the Atlantic

For years, American players have had to fight for respect in Europe. And, throughout that fight, Black players have been helping to lead the charge and earn the respect from abroad that American soccer has craved for so long.

From legends like DaMarcus Beasley and Cobi Jones to current stars like Weston McKennie and Mia Fishel, Black players have long been integral parts of the U.S. men's and women's national team. Their careers, though, have taken them beyond U.S. borders and into Europe, where they've starred at the highest of levels.

As part of Black History Month, GOAL takes a look at the African-American players who have blazed a trail into Europe...