USMNT Transfers: Reported new deals for Juventus' Weston Mckennie and AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, chance for Cavan Sullivan to impress Pep Guardiola at Man City

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, the U.S. men's national team need to be in peak form. While U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino will shape the group internationally, it's up to the players to take charge of their club careers - finding consistent minutes while maintaining a high level of competition. This summer will be pivotal for players who’ve struggled for playing time or raised their profile enough to draw interest on the transfer market.

Two key USMNT contributors, Weston McKennie and Christian Pulisic, have delivered strong club seasons in Italy. Each appeared in over 40 matches, and both are now in talks for contract extensions - Juventus are eager to keep McKennie long-term, while AC Milan want to retain Pulisic, their top scorer in Serie A.

In Belgium, Griffin Yow could play his way into Pochettino’s plans for the upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup. The Westerlo winger impressed for the U23s at the 2024 Paris Olympics and is attracting interest from clubs across Europe. Westerlo, however, are working to extend his stay.

Then, a look ahead to the future. Cavan Sullivan wants to be a part of the 2026 World Cup roster, but it doesn't seem like a feasible option for him at this stage of his career. However, the 15-year-old is reportedly set to get his first real involvement with Manchester City, in some capacity, through training this summer. What could that lead to?

GOAL tracks all of the American player movements in the USMNT Transfer Notebook, a recurring feature covering the latest developments for those in the U.S. national team pool.