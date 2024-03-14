Moenchengladbach's US forward #13 Theoson-Jordan SiebatcheuGetty Images
Jacob Schneider

USMNT striker Jordan Pefok suffers racial abuse on social media following Borussia Monchengladbach loss to Saarbrucken

Jordan PefokUSABorussia MoenchengladbachBundesliga

Bundesliga side Gladbach announced that USMNT striker Jordan Pefok suffered online racial abuse after their loss to Saarbrucken Wednesday.

  • Gladbach suffer shock cup loss to third-tier side
  • Pefok racially abused after game
  • German club condemn behaviour & stand by USMNT forward

