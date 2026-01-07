AFP
USMNT star Weston McKennie 'won't renew his contract' at Juventus as rumours of MLS homecoming transfer swirl
McKennie's uncertain future
McKennie joined Juventus on loan from Schalke in 2020 before making the move permanent the following year. Since then, he has racked up 205 appearances for the club, scoring 20 goals along the way. The former Leeds loanee, however, is out of contract this summer and speculation is mounting that he could be on the move. And while he may want to stay put with the Old Lady, there is no guarantee that will come to pass.
He said in December, "I hope to stay at Juventus. But I leave it all in my agent’s hands. Turin is a huge part of my life, so I want to do everything I can for the people here. It was a difficult time before, but now we've rediscovered our identity [under Juve boss Luciano Spalletti]. The coach knows how to play football and how to train players. He pays attention to the little things, the things that not everyone normally pays much attention to. He also talks to the players individually; he's a good coach, even in terms of his relationship with each player."
- Getty Images Sport
McKennie heading back to MLS?
In 2024, rumours circulated that FC Cincinnati were interested in him but that came to nothing. Now, reports suggest FC Dallas are interested in recruiting their former youth player. It is said that McKennie, who has scored 11 goals in 62 caps for his country, may be more receptive to returning to his home country at this stage of his career but whether or not that is the right move for him is open to debate. It could be argued that he may never play for as big a club as Juve, where he has twice won the Coppa Italia, along with the Supercoppa Italiana.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Juventus to McKennie to part ways?
Both McKennie and team-mate Duhan Vlahovic are out of contract this summer, and according to Sky Sports journalist Valentina Mariani, the duo are likely to move to pastures new ahead of next season.
She said, via TuttoJuve: "Then there is always the central McKennie who, however, will not renew his contract. Juventus is not even discussing this possibility. He and Vlahovic are expiring in June."
While this could be the end of the road for McKennie at Juve, he was clearly immensely proud of bringing up his 200th appearance for the club late last year.
"It was a huge moment for me, for my family, and for the people in America," he said. "For everyone, but especially for me, I'm very happy to have reached this milestone. It's difficult to be here and make 200 appearances, but I did it, and hopefully there will be another hundred."
Barring a big turnaround, it seems that is very unlikely.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next for McKennie?
While McKennie's future is up in the air, he will be focusing on delivering on the pitch for Juve when they take on Cremonese in Serie A action on Monday night. The Italian giants currently sit fourth in Serie A.
Advertisement