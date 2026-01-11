USMNT star Tim Weah embraces ‘us against the world’ mentality alongside Mason Greenwood at Marseille

It was that united front which convinced Weah that Marseille would be his best port of call when seeing exit doors open up at Serie A giants Juventus. He spent two seasons in Italy, having joined the Bianconeri from Lille in 2023.

Weah has told Le Dauphine Libere of life on the Mediterranean coast: “I put myself in my own bubble… but it's also a thrill, an honour. Playing in a stadium full for every match, with the shouts of the fans, is special. There aren't many similar stadiums in the world.

“I really want to succeed here. In France, all the other clubs, all the other fans are against OM. We are opposed everywhere and I like this aspect of being alone against everyone.”

While Marseille fans pride themselves on being unique and a law unto themselves, they can be found well outside the south of France. Weah has found that out during his travels around the country.

He added on spending time back in the French capital, where he graduated out of the academy system at PSG: “It's funny, I run into more OM supporters than PSG supporters in Paris. Every time I go back up there to see friends, I meet OM fans. That's also what shocked me. It's incredible. We're everywhere!”

