Getty
USMNT star Tim Weah embraces ‘us against the world’ mentality alongside Mason Greenwood at Marseille
Weah happy in Marseille 'bubble'
Marseille boast a passionate fan base, with Stade Velodrome left rocking when the team are playing well, but divide opinion across the rest of France. They boast little support among neutrals, but make no apologies for who and what they are.
Weah has slotted seamlessly into that fold. The 25-year-old winger is happy to operate in a “bubble” and knows that he can always call upon full backing from those in the stands and those playing by his side.
- AFP
Passionate fan base: Why Weah fits Marseille mentality
It was that united front which convinced Weah that Marseille would be his best port of call when seeing exit doors open up at Serie A giants Juventus. He spent two seasons in Italy, having joined the Bianconeri from Lille in 2023.
Weah has told Le Dauphine Libere of life on the Mediterranean coast: “I put myself in my own bubble… but it's also a thrill, an honour. Playing in a stadium full for every match, with the shouts of the fans, is special. There aren't many similar stadiums in the world.
“I really want to succeed here. In France, all the other clubs, all the other fans are against OM. We are opposed everywhere and I like this aspect of being alone against everyone.”
While Marseille fans pride themselves on being unique and a law unto themselves, they can be found well outside the south of France. Weah has found that out during his travels around the country.
He added on spending time back in the French capital, where he graduated out of the academy system at PSG: “It's funny, I run into more OM supporters than PSG supporters in Paris. Every time I go back up there to see friends, I meet OM fans. That's also what shocked me. It's incredible. We're everywhere!”
Big decision: Weah snubbed interest from the Premier League
Weah joined Marseille on an initial season-long loan agreement. That deal includes an obligation to buy that is set to be triggered. A €14.4 million (£13m/$17m) fee will change hands, with his full transfer package potentially landing Juve close to €20m (£17m/$23m) if certain performance-related add-ons are met.
Weah was linked with a move to the Premier League when Juve opened themselves up to offers. He is said to have shunned interest from Nottingham Forest while waiting on rival bids. That decision is being justified, with Weah confident that he made the right career call.
He said when retracing steps to France: “There were other clubs, but as soon as they [Marseille] called me, there was only one club. For me, it's perfect. There's competition. We know the stadium and the fans.”
- Getty Images Sport
2026 World Cup: Weah hoping to make USMNT squad
Weah was asked to put his versatility to good use with Juve, as he filled a wing-back role at times, but has been pushed further forward by Marseille. He has taken his tally of senior international caps to 47.
He added on his favoured position, with there a willingness on his part to play wherever he is required: “I don't have a favourite position when I arrive at a new club. The coach sees me as a utility player. All I want is to win.”
Weah has registered two goals for Marseille through 21 appearances. His first strike for new employers was recorded in the iconic surroundings of Santiago Bernabeu during a Champions League clash with Real Madrid.
He has continued to impress alongside Greenwood and Co, with the expectation being that he will form part of the USMNT’s plans when they take in a home World Cup this summer - with head coach Mauricio Pochettino able to select a number of players that are plying their trade at the highest level in Europe.
