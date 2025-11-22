+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-WOLFSBURG-LEVERKUSENAFP
Siddhant Lazar

USMNT star Malik Tillman records goal and assist in Leverkusen win, becoming the first American to do so in the Bundesliga since 2022

U.S. international Malik Tillman capped a sweeping Bayer Leverkusen move in the 33rd minute at Volkswagen Arena, racing onto a threaded pass before holding off a defender and finishing calmly past the goalkeeper. The well-taken strike - his third of the 2025–26 Bundesliga season - completed a scintillating team sequence that began deep in Leverkusen’s half. Die Werkself won 3–1.

  • VfL Wolfsburg v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Matching history

    Tillman also assisted the opener and is the first U.S. player to record a goal and an assist in a Bundesliga match since Jordan Pefok in August 2022. 


  • Other Americans to match the feat

    Here are some other Americans who accomplished the feat in Bundesliga play: 

    PlayerClubOpponentScorelineDateNotes
    Timothy Chandler1. FC NürnbergVfB Stuttgart1. FC Nürnberg 4-1 VfB StuttgartFeb. 12, 2011Scored and assisted in Nürnberg’s 4-1 win.
    Christian PulisicBorussia DortmundBayer LeverkusenBorussia Dortmund 6-2 Bayer LeverkusenMarch 4, 2017Registered a goal and an assist after coming off the bench.
    Matthew HoppeSchalke 04Eintracht FrankfurtSchalke 04 4-3 Eintracht FrankfurtMay 15, 2021Added a goal and an assist in Schalke’s 4-3 win.
    Jordan PefokUnion BerlinRB LeipzigUnion Berlin 2-1 RB LeipzigAug. 20, 2022Scored and assisted in Union’s victory.
  • Malik Tillman Bayer Leverkusen 2025-26Getty

    Tillman’s season form

    Tillman has had an inconsistent start to the Bundesliga season, in part due to managerial changes at Leverkusen and injury. Saturday's performance showcased why the team invested $46.1 million in him. 

  • FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-WOLFSBURG-LEVERKUSENAFP

    Goal strengthens Leverkusen's position

    With this commanding first-half performance against Wolfsburg, Leverkusen continued their strong recent form that included a 6-0 demolition of Heidenheim in their previous Bundesliga outing. They currently sit in third place on the Bundesliga table, behind league leaders Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, and will face the latter side next on Nov. 28.

